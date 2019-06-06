President Trump’s April phone call with Libyan militia leader Gen. Khalifa Haftar was a “confusing” move that raised fundamental questions about which side Washington supports in the country’s ongoing civil war, a top Libyan official told The Washington Times on Thursday.

Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq said he’s been assured by lawmakers and State Department officials that the U.S. still supports his internationally recognized government in Tripoli, which has come under assault by Gen. Haftar and his forces. But Mr. Maiteeq said he still doesn’t understand what led Mr. Trump to praise Gen. Haftar two months ago, and he flatly rejected the idea of negotiating with the military strongman or allowing him to share power in a new government.

“Why is the U.S. backing some military guy, 76 years old, who wants to rule our country?” Mr. Maiteeq told The Times in an exclusive interview. “This is the question.”

Mr. Maiteeq stressed that the internationally recognized government’s military forces have succeeded so far in holding off Gen. Haftar’s militias and that the Libyan people, for the most part, remain firmly opposed to allowing another military strongman to rule their country. Libya has been in a constant state of turmoil following the ouster and death and longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

“Haftar cannot get Tripoli. Haftar cannot get into Tripoli. We have enough forces,” Mr. Maiteeq said. “We can defend the city, we are defending the city.”

“Libyans … they don’t want to go back to military rulers again,” he continued. “We will not repeat the same history.”

In his April phone call with Gen. Haftar, Mr. Trump praised the general’s efforts to fight terrorism inside Libya and to retake crucial oil fields from extremist groups. The unexpected show of support from the White House seemed to undermine the administration’s broader policy of supporting the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke on April 15, 2019, with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to discuss ongoing counterterrorism efforts and the need to achieve peace and stability in Libya,” the White House said in a readout of the call. “The president recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic political system.”

Despite those comments, Mr. Maiteeq said the militia leader will have little role in Libya’s future.

“Haftar cannot be trusted,” Mr. Maiteeq said. “Talking with Haftar is out of the question.”

He also stressed that the Libyan government is simply looking for clarity from Washington.

‘We are not looking for financial support. We are not looking for military support,” he said. “We are looking for political, diplomatic [backing] from the United States.”

