President Trump bashed special counsel Robert Mueller and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prior to his commemorative address for the 75th anniversary of D-Day — the World War II invasion of Normandy, France.

In an interview with Fox News in front of a memorial for the fallen D-Day soldiers, Mr. Trump discredited Mr. Mueller’s findings into Russia’s role in the 2016 election. Mr. Mueller found no evidence of conspiracy and left open-ended the prospect of obstruction.

“Let me tell you, [Mr. Mueller] made such a fool out of himself. Because what people don’t report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong,” he said in an interview with Fox News, possibly referring to Mr. Mueller’s letter stating Attorney General William Barr misrepresented the finding of his report.

The president then turned his attention to Mrs. Pelosi, stating he has come up with a new nickname for her.

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it. Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble,” Mr. Trump said.

The president’s interview reportedly ran long and delayed the president’s joint D-Day ceremony with French president Emmanuel Macron by 15 minutes.

Mr. Trump’s comments come after a Politico report found Mrs. Pelosi doesn’t want to see the president impeached, she wants to see him “in prison.”

Mrs. Pelosi, who was also present in France, declined to comment about Mr. Trump, saying “I don’t talk about the president while I’m out of the country. That’s my principle.”

