Northern Virginia health officials are investigating a possible measles exposure and trying to identify people at risk of infection.

Health officials say people who were at the following locations might have been exposed to a person with measles.

Washington Dulles International Airport in Terminal A and baggage claim level on Sunday, June 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center, 15225 Heathcote Boulevard, Haymarket, in the emergency department on Sunday, June 2 at 11 p.m. through early Monday, June 3, at 4:30 a.m.

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, 3600 Joseph Siewick Drive, Fairfax, VA in the emergency department, including the waiting area, on Tuesday, June 4, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Those possibly exposed might develop symptoms as late as June 25, said Lorrie Andrew-Spear, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) risk communications manager.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,001 measles cases nationwide in more than half of the states as of Wednesday.

Measles is a highly contagious virus spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with droplets from the throat, mouth or nose of an infected individual.

Symptoms often appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people develop a fever greater than 101 degrees and have a runny nose, watery eyes and a cough. In the second stage, a rash begins to appear on the face that spreads over the entire body, the statement says.

Ms. Andrew-Spear said those who might have been exposed but only had one dose of the MMR vaccine should contact their health care providers about getting a second vaccine dose. Those who never received a vaccine nor had a documented case of the measles are also advised to contact their local health departments or doctor.

If symptoms develop, Ms. Andrew-Spear said people should stay at home and isolate themselves from others and call a health care provider or department. She urged people to call ahead before going to the office or emergency room and warn about their possible measles exposure.

Most persons are recommended to get two doses of the MMR vaccine with the first dose at age 12-15 months and the second at age 4-6 years.

All traveling internationally should check their immunity status. Infants too young for vaccination should consider avoiding travel to areas with measles, according to the VDH.

For additional questions about this measles investigation, call 571-233-7314. Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/measles-rubeola/ for more information on measles.

