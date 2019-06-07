SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man involved in a road rage incident tried to stab another man before an armed bystander held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.
The incident started Wednesday afternoon in Allentown.
Authorities say 18-year-old Matthew Gavilanes, of Allentown, followed a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old man for several miles until the older man pulled into a shopping center in South Whitehall. A verbal argument ensued but soon turned physical, and authorities say Gavilanes grabbed a knife from his vehicle and repeatedly tried to stab the older man.
The victim fended off the attacks and held Gavilanes down until a bystander lawfully carrying a weapon held Gavilanes at gunpoint.
Gavilanes was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and driving with a suspended license. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
Both men suffered minor injuries.
