Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Laura Yeager is slated to become the first female active duty or Guard general officer to lead a combat infantry division.

The one-star general, who flew combat operations with the California National Guard in 2011 and led California’s 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, will take the reins as the top officer in the California Guard’s 40th Infantry Division on June 29.

She will replace Maj. Gen. Mark Malanka, who has commanded the 40th since February 2017, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Gen. Yeager has served in the state’s National Guard since 1995, earning her first star in 2016 and making her only the fourth female general officer in California National Guard history.

Her assignment as infantry division commander comes as more combat-centric roles in the military are being filled by female soldiers, sailors, Airmen and Marines. There are now 63 women serving as either generals or admirals across the armed forces, according to figures by the Service Women’s Action Network.

New Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. David Berger told Congress in April that male and female Marine Corps recruits could be training side by side as early as next year, ending the service’s standing rules segregating recruits into separate training units in boot camp.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.