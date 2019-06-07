The Justice Department official who was demoted for serving as the conduit between the FBI and ex-British spy Christopher Steele received nearly $43,000 in taxpayer-funded performance bonuses during the early stages of the Russia investigation, according to documents released Friday.

The official, Bruce Ohr, also received a $2,600 salary increase after his demotion, the records revealed.

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch released the employment documents that it obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“These documents will raise questions as to whether the conflicted Bruce Ohr, who the FBI used to launder information from Christopher Steele was rewarded for his role in the illicit targeting of President Trump,” said Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president.

According to the documents, Mr. Ohr was awarded a $14,250 bonus in November 2015, which doubled to $28,000 in November 2016. Less than a year later, he was removed from his position as associate attorney general and later transferred again.

At the time of his demotion, Mr. Ohr was the fourth-ranking official at the Justice Department. His wife, Nellie Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS, the opposition-research firm tapped by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Fusion GPS hired Mr. Steele to author the salacious and unverified dossier that helped spark the Russia investigation.

Mr. Ohr remains an active Justice Department employee, a move that has been questioned by Mr. Trump and his allies.

“How the hell is Bruce Ohr still employed at the Justice Department? Disgraceful! Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trump tweeted last year.

Judicial Watch says it has five current lawsuits seeking information about Mr. Ohr.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.