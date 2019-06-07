Army officials identified West Point Cadet Christopher Morgan as the individual killed in a vehicle crash near the U.S. military academy’s campus on Thursday.

Mr. Morgan, who was a senior slated to graduate next year, was killed and 20 cadets and two soldiers were injured when a five-ton military cargo truck, known as a light medium tactical vehicle, they were traveling in overturned on New York State Route 293.

The 22-year old New Jersey native was a legal studies major and member of the Army wrestling team, according to an academy statement Friday.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally and spiritually,” West Point Commandant Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, said in the statement.

The cadets and soldiers were en route to a training operation at the academy’s Camp National Bridge field training site, 50 miles north of New York City.

The injuries to the rest of the cadets, who also were all in their final year at the academy, consisted mainly of cuts and broken limbs. None of the injured sustained life-threatening injuries, academy spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt said during a press conference Thursday.

The death is the second fatality of a academy cadet this year. Cadet Peter Zhu died in February after injuries suffered during a skiing accident.

