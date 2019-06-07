The only barbed wire at learning centers should be at agricultural campuses for livestock, not at re-education camps for minority Muslims in China, Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, said Friday.

“I was in vocational agriculture and the barbed wire was used to keep the cattle in, not people,” said the former U.S. senator and Kansas governor. Mr. Brownback spoke Friday morning at the Heritage Foundation in northeast Washington at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square.

He called the camps, described as “adult learning centers” by the Chinese Communist Party, an “Orwellian blueprint of oppression in Xinjiang.”

Other panelists Friday demanded an increase in international pressure on the Chinese government for its detention of 1 million Uyghur Muslims in internment facilities, including housing some in the largest prison structures in the world. They also discussed offering asylum to Uyghur Muslims in the U.S.

“In taking on China diplomatically, the U.S. government should also include helping the Uyghur student asylum seekers,” said Nury Turkel, chairman of the Uyghur Human Rights Project in Washington.

Mr. Turkel recounted that senior Bush administration officials and Congress provided blanket immigration status to Chinese students living in the U.S. in the aftermath of riots in Tiananmen Square.

“[There are a] couple thousand Uyghur [students] struggling to pay tuition,” Mr. Turkel said. “And some students are running out of status.”

Independent researcher Adrian Zenz shared 3D models imaged — built from eyewitness photographs and satellite images — of walled, guarded compounds in Xianxing, reminiscent of haunting prison structures from the 20th century. But he cautioned against provocative rhetoric — such as the term “concentration camps,” which evokes memories of the Holocaust and can be easily dismissed by the Chinese government.

“This is the disadvantage of a term like ‘concentration camp,’” Mr. Zenz said “It’s also a very historically charged term, and the Chinese government can refute it… We need to be very precise in our terminology.”

International condemnation of China is growing, including in February from the government in Turkey, where brutal crackdowns on political dissidents have occurred. But Olivia Enos, an Asian Studies analyst with the Heritage Foundation, noted the language of “human rights” often moves attention of persecution to quasi-irrelevancy in the minds of the American public. She encouraged, instead, casting the minority Muslim groups’ plight in East Turkestan as a national security concern.

“China views Xinjiang as a core issue,” said Ms. Enos. “The U.S. should prioritize it, as well.”

In March, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly demanded China release all Uyghur prisoners. The Chinese Community Party, at least publicly, considers the Uyghur population to harbor a terrorist threat and says the camps merely de-radicalize a dangerous population. Critics of the Chinese government, which is officially atheistic, see the government practicing religious cleansing to root out disloyalty.

“Reeducation camps are really a brutal fight over the human heart,” said Mr. Zenz, comparing the state-backed narratives China pushes about the success of the camps to “salvation narratives” within the Christian tradition.

Mr. Zenz, a German anthropologist, said he translated a Chinese phrase used in promotional materials about the camps to be “born-again.”

“There is a lot of copycatting going on between religion, and, of course, communism seeks to replace religion,” he said.

