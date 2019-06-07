President Trump knocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday, saying “nervous Nancy” is a “disgrace to herself” and said Democrats are “getting Zero work done.”

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas. There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said,” he tweeted, likely referring to a report saying Mrs. Pelosi wants the president “in prison” over impeachment.

“Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress, and have no intention of doing anything other going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me - both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion - Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump debuted his “Nervous Nancy” nickname while he was overseas in France, calling her a “disaster.”

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it. Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble,” the president said to Fox News.

Mrs. Pelosi, who was also present in France, declined to comment about Mr. Trump, saying “I don’t talk about the president while I’m out of the country. That’s my principle.”

In May, Mr. Trump canceled infrastructure talks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats “believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

A visibly disgusted Mr. Trump responded with an impromptu White House press conference where he said he won’t work with Democrats while they are seeking to impeach him and continue their “phony investigations.”

• Dave Boyer and Stephen Dinan contributed to this article.



Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.