President Trump said Friday night that Mexico has promised to make changes to stem the flow of illegal immigrants crossing its territory en route to the U.S., and he is canceling his plans to impose an economically punishing tariff.

Mr. Trump made the announcement on his favorite platform, Twitter, hours after returning from Europe.

The president did not divulge details of what concessions Mexico has made, but said they would be “strong measures.”

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” the president said.

He did say the agreement will “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.”

Mr. Trump shocked many in Washington when he made the threat a week ago.

Democrats doubted he would have the stomach to see the tariffs through.

Mexico’s government, though, took the threat seriously and deployed a high-level negotiating team to Washington, where talks had been going on since Wednesday.

Mexico’s initial offer was to deploy some 6,000 national guard troops to its southern border to cut into the flow of Central Americans streaming north. But Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appeared to undercut that offer earlier Friday, saying they weren’t intended to police illegal immigration.

U.S. officials had said the troops were enough, anyway. They were looking for a deal that would change the incentives that draw Central Americans north, such as Mexico signing an agreement to take asylum-seekers in its country rather than act as a conduit. Mexico, though touting its human rights record, has resisted that sort of move.

On Friday night Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the deal — though he, too, didn’t give any specifics, saying only that the tariffs wouldn’t go into effect Monday.

The question for Mr. Trump now will be whether the deal, whatever it is, can actually change the dynamics on the border.

American officials say some 5,000 migrants enter Mexico a day, but Mexico is blocking perhaps just one in five of them. That leaves some 4,000 a day to reach to U.S.

Even if the flow drops as the weather turns hotter — a usual, though not universal, phenomenon at the border — Homeland Security officials said this week they expect the numbers to remain above 100,000 a month.

That sets a baseline Mr. Trump must try to beat for him to claim success.

