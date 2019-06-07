A federal judge on Friday approved a request by Michael Flynn’s former attorneys to withdraw from the case surrounding President Trump’s former national security adviser.

Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday initially denied the request saying their motion did not comply with local court rules. The attorneys refiled the motion late Thursday, which was then approved by Judge Sullivan.

Covington & Burling attorneys Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony said in the Thursday filing Flynn had terminated them as counsel and hired new lawyers. The reason for the firing unclear and the identifies of Flynn’s new lawyers also remains a mystery.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to investigators about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador. He agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller, who in exchange, recommended no jail time.

Flynn was supposed to be sentenced in December, but Judge Sullivan pushed it back giving him more time to cooperate with the government. It is not clear when Flynn will be sentenced.

