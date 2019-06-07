Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, taunted a reported Democratic investigation into his work abroad, including a planned Ukraine trip to influence a probe into presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden’s son, Hunter.

“If they want to come after me, I gladly accept it, because we could just make the Biden stuff bigger news,” Mr. Giuliani said in The Daily Beast report. “Do it! Give me a chance to give a couple speeches about it and hold a press conference. I’d love that.”

“I hope they do investigate me for that because I would resist … and go on a rampage,” he added. “I’ll tell them I won’t comply unless you investigate Biden first!”

In May, Mr. Giuliani said he would be traveling to Ukraine soon to encourage the newly elected Ukraine government to investigate relationships between Hunter Biden and a wealthy Ukrainian gas company owner.

“We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do. There’s nothing illegal about it,” Mr. Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, told The New York Times at the time.

“Somebody could say it’s improper. And this isn’t foreign policy — I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop. And I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government,” he said.

The trip was canceled after the attorney faced backlash from Democrats and some Republicans.

Mr. Giuliani’s claims that then-Vice President Biden intervened in Ukrainian politics in early 2016 to help his son’s business have been invalidated by at least one Ukrainian official, Bloomberg reported.

