By - Associated Press - Friday, June 7, 2019

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) - An inmate has been charged with altering records to make it appear as though he did not make harassing phone calls he is accused of making from prison.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Junior Jumpp on Thursday and charged him with second-degree evidence tampering.

The arrest warrant says Jumpp tried to submit the doctored documents in the criminal trial against him in New Britain Superior Court on multiple counts of violating a protective order. He had been prohibited by a protective order from contacting the person he was accused of calling from prison.

He was arraigned on the new charges at the courthouse and bond was set at $500.

A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for Jumpp.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide