LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles doctor and a patient recruiter have been found guilty of taking part in a $33 million scheme that billed Medicare for medical services and equipment that patients didn’t need or never received.

A federal jury on Friday convicted Robert Glazer of conspiracy and a dozen counts of health care fraud.

Marina Merino was convicted of conspiracy and eight fraud counts. Prosecutors say she recruited patients to Glazer’s East Hollywood clinic in exchange for kickbacks.

Both may now face decades in federal prison.

Authorities say the two and others ran a scheme that fraudulently billed Medicare $33 million. The government paid out about $22 million.

The other two people have pleaded guilty to conspiracy and await sentencing.

