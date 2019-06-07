Sen. Mazie Hirono said she observes “Trumpless Sundays” to restore her sanity and has encouraged others to do the same.

The Hawaii Democrat told Yahoo News in a new interview that she purposely avoids the news on Sundays to give herself a break from President Trump.

“Just so I can restore my soul and my sanity, I have Trumpless Sundays,” Ms. Hirono said. “So on Sundays, I don’t watch any news.”

Yahoo’s Alexander Nazaryan commented that it’s “amazing” the lawmaker is able to avoid the Sunday talk shows, noting that she’s probably “the only person” in Washington who doesn’t watch them.

“I have been promoting Trumpless Sunday to a lot of people who think it’s a great idea,” Ms. Hirono boasted. “Because then you can do that on a Sunday and you don’t have to feel guilty at all, because on Monday it’s all there.”

Ms. Hirono, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump, called Friday for the House to open an impeachment inquiry into the president, adding that it’s “clear” from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that the president tried to obstruct justice.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.