Sen. Mazie Hirono called Friday for the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, adding it would help visualize special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and better convey the potential collusion and obstruction investigated.

“We need to focus our entire country on what happened,” the Hawaii Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

“This is why we should open an impeachment inquiry so we can get on with telling the public what really happened because the public is not going to read a 400-page report as so many have said. They need to watch the movie because they’re not going to read the book,” Ms. Hirono said.

“I think we would do a service to our country if we talk about it and shine a light and educate the public on what’s in that report as far as his efforts to obstruct justice, which I think is pretty clear,” she said.

Ms. Hirono’s comments come as House Democrats split into two main camps: those who support the opening of an impeachment inquiry and those calling for more investigations before that drastic step is taken.

A Politico report found House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler is pressing for impeachment proceedings to begin, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded she doesn’t want to see the president impeached. Instead, she wants to see him “in prison.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.