The Pentagon is suspending its training program for Turkish pilots learning to fly the advanced F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, ordering the roughly 40 trainees to leave the U.S. by the end of July.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan made the order on the training program and the decision to expel the Turkish pilots this week. In a letter to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Mr. Shanahan said all Turkish military personnel tied to the program would have their travel orders to the U.S. rescinded and be denied access to U.S. military facilities after July 31.

Turkish pilots in the F-35 training program are currently based at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Foreign Policy first reported details of the suspension on Friday.

The suspension is the latest in a series of moves by the U.S. to slowly curtail Turkey’s involvement in the F-35 program, as Ankara presses ahead with the controversial purchase of the Russian S-400 missile.

The Pentagon canceled all current and future transfers of critical equipment related to the export of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to Turkey in April, in protest of the S-400 deal with Moscow. U.S. and NATO officials fear the mixing of the Russian missile system and the American-made F-35 could give Moscow critical intelligence on the new jet’s capabilities and features.

In response, Turkish defense officials announced plans to consider adding Russian-made advanced fighter jets into their arsenal, should the U.S. ultimately scrap planned sales of the F-35.

While a series of “technological, economical and political deliberations” would have to take place among senior Turkish military brass before such a move could take place, Russian-made alternatives to the F-35 would be at the top of Ankara’s list of potential replacements, officials say.

