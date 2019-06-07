By - Associated Press - Friday, June 7, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Fargo.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker says the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Friday. She says the male victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Schindeldecker says detectives are questioning a number of people about what transpired. No one is in custody.

