CINCINNATI (AP) - Two prosecutors in Ohio plan to update their efforts to identify women a serial killer claims he killed decades ago.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters’ (DEE’turs) and Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien on Friday will discuss cases linked to Samuel Little.

Prosecutors have linked Little to the 1981 slaying of Anna Stewart, abducted in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped near Columbus.

Little told authorities he killed five women in Ohio among some 90 across the nation. He was indicted last week in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women. Authorities are trying to identify a third Cleveland-area victim.

Little is possibly the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. He was convicted in California of three slayings in 2013 and pleaded guilty last year to a Texas killing.

