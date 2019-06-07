Longtime political consultant W. Sam Patten asked the Senate Ethics Committee this week to look into how his confidential documents were leaked, saying he suspects a onetime staffer who was already busted for lying to federal investigators.

In a letter to committee Chairman Johnny Isakson, Georgia Republican, and ranking Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, Mr. Patten named James Wolfe, a former security director for the committee, as a possible leak.

Mr. Patten said senators need to investigate in order to restore the integrity of their process.

“I believe what happened in my case is wrong and I’d like to make sure it doesn’t happen to someone else and that requires a little bit of sunlight,” he told The Washington Times. “I have a strong reason to believe something untoward happened and I’m putting my concerns out there because I think it is the responsible thing to do.”

In October 2017, Mr. Patten personally hand-delivered a box of documents requested by the intelligence committee to Wolfe. Mr. Patten returned three months later to testify in a private setting before the panel.

Mr. Patten says less than an hour after the conclusion of his testimony, his then-business associate Konstantin Kilimnik had been contacted by BuzzFeed journalist Antony Cormier asking about the documents he turned over. He said Mr. Cormier was pressing his partner about a now-defunct business entity whose existence was only disclosed to the committee.

Mr. Patten told the ethics committee the leak not only broke the committee’s confidentiality agreement with him, but had “potential national security consequences.”

Mr. Kilimnik, who is alleged to have ties to Russian intelligence, eventually ran into his own legal woes. Mr. Mueller charged him last year with trying to tamper with witnesses in the case of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a former associate of Mr. Patten.

Mr. Patten says Wolfe, who was arrested last year, is the likely suspect because he covered up his romantic relationship with another former BuzzFeed reporter. Wolfe pleaded guilty to hiding contacts with the media from investigators, though he was not charged with leaking information.

A federal judge sentenced Wolfe to serve two months in federal prison and he was released in April.

Wolfe hung up without comment when reached by The Times.

Mr. Patten said he didn’t raise the issue sooner because he was going through his own case.

“During that time, I was a cooperating witness with the government and I didn’t want to impede what I was required to do at that time,” he told The Times. “I had an anvil over my head for a year.”

Mr. Patten also asked the ethics committee to review contact between Senate Intelligence Committee staffers and Daniel Jones, a former committee staffer who raised $50 million to investigate President Trump. Mr. Jones had hired Fusion GPS and ex-British spy Christopher Steele to promote the Trump-Russia collusion narrative to the media.

