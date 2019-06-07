President Trump said Friday there’s a “good chance” he can strike a deal with Mexico to head off tariffs, but that he’s prepared to go ahead with them Monday, too.

Mr. Trump posted to his Twitter account while en route home from Europe, also attacking Democrats who he said aren’t helping matters.

“Democrats are incapable of doing a good and solid Immigration Bill!” the president wrote.

His frustration with the pace of illegal immigration has grown along with the numbers, which reached more than 144,000 migrants encountered at the border in May. Most are Central American children or families who have traveled through Mexico.

Mr. Trump’s team has been negotiating since Wednesday with top Mexican officials on whether that country can agree to steps to reduce the flow. If not, Mr. Trump says Mexican imports will face a 5% tariff next week, and it will be increased monthly until it reaches 25%.

“If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately,” the president said.

“If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!” he added.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have questioned whether Mr. Trump would actually go through with the tariffs. Sen. Charles E. Schumer said Mr. Trump has a penchant for talking tough then backing off just before a deadline.

