ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman charged with murder in her husband’s death says texts from another man sent her husband into a rage that led to their fatal fight.

News outlets report the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office released investigation records Thursday regarding the January slaying of University of Central Florida faculty member Michael Redlick.

Records say Danielle Redlick told police her husband cheated on her and the two separated, ultimately deciding to reconcile and move back in together. She says that’s when her husband found her flirty text messages with another man. Michael Redlick was found stabbed to death two days later.

Investigators say her husband’s injuries don’t appear self-inflicted and Redlick tried to clean up the crime scene before calling 911 about 11 hours after her husband’s death.

