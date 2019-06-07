FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - A Tempe woman convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend amid a custody dispute has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old Kathryn Sinkevitch on Thursday on her first-degree murder conviction in the 2016 shooting of Michael Agerter.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Agerter was gunned down in his car after pulling into the garage of his Maricopa home and that surveillance video showed his killer running up and shooting him within a few seconds.

Sinkevitch and Agerter were in a custody dispute over their infant child at the time of the crime.

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office has said Agerter believed he was the father of Sinkevitch’s son and was trying to establish paternity.

