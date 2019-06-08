President Trump’s recent visit to England, France and Ireland was made fodder Friday for HBO host and comedian Bill Maher, who repeatedly mocked the trip during his weekly “Real Time” program.

Mr. Maher opened the latest episode of his late-night show with a monologue tearing into Mr. Trump over conduct abroad and calling him “the ugliest American ever.”

“They are now fumigating Europe,” joked Mr. Maher.

“England’s royal family met America’s royal f***up,” the comedian continued. “Trump continued the time-honored tradition he has now started of embarrassing this country in every possible shape, form and way possible.”

Mr. Trump had returned to D.C. earlier Friday after a five-day trip overseas that culminated in a ceremony held at Omaha Beach in Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the “D-Day” invasion that helped end World War II.

In the interim he faced criticism over his behavior abroad, including remarks Mr. Trump made while traveling regarding the likes of London Mayor Sadiq Khan to legendary actress Bette Midler, among others. Mr. Trump called Mr. Khan a “stone cold loser” prior to arriving in London on Monday, and he attacked Ms. Midler on Twitter as a “washed up psycho” in an after-hours tweet late Tuesday.

More recently, Mr. Trump came under fire for appearing in an interview taped Thursday, D-Day, in which he attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller during a segment filed in front of the graves of veterans killed during at Normandy.

“It sucks that on a day honoring America’s best we send America’s worst,” said Mr. Maher.

