MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - The Unitarian Universalist church in Meriden is holding a celebration and photography show depicting sanctuary life for two immigrants who sought refuge from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Former Fulbright scholar Sujitno Sajuti, 70, spent 598 days at the church with his wife, Dahlia, after immigration officers ordered them in 2017 to board a plane back to their native Indonesia. He was eventually allowed to remain in the country.

The event is taking place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. The show depicts what life was like for Sajuti, his wife, and Nelson Pinos, who remains in sanctuary in New Haven.

Church Pastor Jan Carlsson-Bull said in a statement that the experience shows justice is a marathon and not a sprint.

A $10 donation is suggested for the event.

