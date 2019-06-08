James “Whitey” Bulger praised President Trump and railed against Robert Mueller in letters the late former mob boss wrote while in prison released Saturday.

Correspondence obtained by NBC News revealed that Bulger wrote glowingly of Mr. Trump while behind bars prior to being bludgeoned to death late last year.

“Trump is tough and fights back instead of bowing down to pressure — and caving in to press!” he wrote in a letter from August 2018. “He has my vote so far.”

“History may show Trump was the man of the hour,” Bulger wrote in another. “Feel China respects him and hesitant to try to bully him.”

Bulger also wrote occasionally about Mr. Mueller, the former FBI director who until recently led the special counsel’s investigation into the 2016 U.S. presidential race and related matters.

“Trump is experiencing what Mueller and company can orchestrate,” he wrote last September. “[Mueller] should observe biblical saying - ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’”

“Wonder if Mueller thinks of me?” he wrote in another letter. “Give my regards to the President!”

The letters were sent from prison to Janet Uhlar, a nurse from Cape Cop who served on the jury that convicted Bulger in 2013 of counts including murder.

Bulger was subsequently sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment but was killed while behind bars last October. He was 89.

Mr. Mueller was appointed in 2017 to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and his probe swelled to include whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice by interfering in that probe.

Russian actors interfered in the 2016 race, but investigators failed to find sufficient evidence to charge members of Mr. Trump’s election campaign with acting in cahoots, Mr. Mueller told reporters after concluding the probe.

“[I]f we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” Mr. Mueller said last month.

