Elvis Costello seemed to take a subtle jab at President Trump on Friday in response to receiving a royal honor from Queen Elizabeth II.

The British musician born Declan MacManus appeared to allude to Mr. Trump in a statement issued after being awarded the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

“It would be a lie to pretend that I was brought up to have a great sense of loyalty to the Crown, let alone notions of Empire. I used to think a change might come but when one considers the kind of mediocre entrepreneur who might be foisted upon us as a President, it’s enough to make the most hard-hearted ‘Republican’ long for an ermine stole, a sceptre and an orb,” he said in the statement.

Mr. Costello, 64, has released dozens of albums since his 1977 debut, “My Aim is True,” and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 along with his former backing band, the Attractions. Along with Mathangi Arulpragasam, a rapper known as M.I.A., and Fergal Sharkey, the frontman of the group The Undertones, he is among several artists honored this year by the queen specifically for their services to music.

Mr. Costello said he was nominated to receive the honor by outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, and that he ultimately agreed to accept the award after consulting with his mother, Lillian MacManus, who he said “is almost the same age as Her Majesty.”

“I listened carefully to my mother’s argument that if something is deserved then one must be gracious in acceptance,” he said.

“To be honest, I’m pretty tickled to receive this acknowledgement for my ‘Services To Music’, as it confirms my long held suspicion nobody really listens to the words in songs or the outcome might have been somewhat different.”

Mr. Costello and his current band, The Imposters, are slated to tour the U.S. this summer with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Blondie. They are scheduled to perform only a few miles from the White House when the tour takes them to D.C. on July 26.

