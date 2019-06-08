MILTON, Fla. (AP) - An inmate who escaped from an Arkansas prison has been captured in Florida.
Santa Rosa County sheriff’s officials say they found 46-year-old Christopher Baggett sleeping under some palm trees along Interstate 10 on Saturday morning. Deputies surrounded him and then woke him up.
According to a press release, Baggett stole a car in Arkansas that authorities found in the area where he was sleeping.
He was taken to the county jail.
