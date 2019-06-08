EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A federal judge has found that an Indiana school district violated a transgender student’s civil rights by not allowing him to use male bathrooms at school.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation last year after the teenager was told to use the female bathroom or bathrooms in the nurse’s office.

He was told he would face discipline for using men’s bathrooms without permission.

But a judge ruled Friday the district’s actions violated the student’s Fourteenth Amendment civil rights protections.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the judge also found the district violated the federal Title IX law by allowing transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms but not bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity.

The district’s attorney says it respectfully disagrees with the ruling.

