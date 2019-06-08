ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - A man who spent more than four months in jail accused of hitting an officer even after a police supervisor said that wasn’t true is suing a South Carolina city.

Demetrius Jamison is suing the city of Orangeburg and its police force, saying his civil rights were violated by the wrongful arrest and imprisonment.

Attorney Justin Bamberg told media outlets the police made Jamison look like a psycho in his hometown.

Bamberg says Jamison was arrested in April 2018 and charged with assaulting officers. He says Jamison was kept in jail and convicted of third-degree assault even after a police lieutenant wrote a memo saying no officers were hit and a video emerged of another supervisor telling officers at the time to tell investigators that Jamison hit them.

___

Information from: The Times & Democrat, http://www.timesanddemocrat.com

