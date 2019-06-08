FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have arrested two suspects in a shooting that left the owner of a barbecue food truck dead in downtown Fargo.
Police tell KFGO the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Friday. Police say 38-year-old Jason Halvorson was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
A 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested Friday night are being held in the Cass County Jail.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
