ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia judge has ordered a woman to serve 10 years in prison for the death of her 7-month-old son in 2016.

The Roanoke Times reports 27-year-old Nicole Aurlieua Zimmerman was sentenced Friday. The Roanoke woman was convicted during a bench trial in October of felony homicide, child abuse and cruelty to children.

Sentencing guidelines in the case ranged from more than 13 years to 23 years in prison.

Judge Chris Clemens said he imposed a sentence below the guidelines partly because Zimmerman’s attorney presented evidence suggesting she has a lower mental capacity.

Zimmerman’s son died after being hospitalized on July 2016 with a brain bleed and retinal hemorrhages. A medical examiner during the trial said the boy died from blunt force likely caused from being shaken.

Zimmerman’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.