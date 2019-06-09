ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say a third child has died after a pickup truck drove into the back of an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan.

Two children, ages 6 and 2 years old, died at the scene of Friday evening’s crash. State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press that a 4-year-old later died at a hospital.

Reed says the pickup truck’s driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, of Angola, Indiana, faces charges of driving while intoxicated causing death and other counts.

The crash happened in Branch County’s Algansee Township, near Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio and home to some Amish communities.

Police say all seven people in the carriage, including two adults and five children, were ejected in the crash. One child and a woman are hospitalized with serious injuries.

