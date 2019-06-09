PITTSBURGH — Public safety officials in Pittsburgh report having captured another alligator, the third found in the Steel City in the past month.

Officers responded at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a 2½-foot alligator was found on the porch of a home in the Carrick neighborhood.

They were able to get the reptile into a box, and animal control officers then took it to Humane Animal Rescue in Homewood.

A 5- to 6-foot-long alligator was found Thursday evening in the Beechview neighborhood. And a 3-foot-long alligator was captured May 18 at the South Side Riverfront Park.

Authorities believe the previous two alligators found in the city were discarded pets. It wasn’t immediately clear where the third gator might have come from, but police don’t think it was related to the earlier cases.

