President Trump came out swinging Sunday after the New York Times sought to discount his achievement on a border deal with Mexico, saying the plan had been in the works months before he threatened to impose tariffs.

“Another false report in the Failing @nytimes,” tweeted Mr. Trump. “We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico.”

His tweet storm referred to the article headlined, “Mexico Agreed to Take Border Actions Long Before Trump Announced Tariff Deal,” which said Mexico had agreed in March to expand its deployment of its National Guard troops along the southern border.

The report also said that Mexico had agreed to expand in December a program keeping the migrants in Mexico until their cases had been resolved, citing “officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations.”

Mr. Trump denied it, saying “Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border in things we had, or didn’t have, and now I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done.”

Mr. Trump had threatened to impose a 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods unless the country did more to stem the tide of illegal immigrants crossing from Central America to seek U.S. asylum before announcing Friday that Mexico had agreed to concessions.

He said Sunday there was “great cooperation” between the two countries, but if the deal fell through, he was he was prepared to return to his position on tariffs, adding, “But I don’t believe that will be necessary.”

The president added that the New York Times and CNN, which picked up the story, were “truly the Enemy of the People.”

