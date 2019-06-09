ANALYSIS/OPINION:

SOUTH OF THE BORDER, S.C.

As the signs leading up to this vacationer’s paradise along I-95 at the border between North and South Carolina say: “Pedro likes!”

President Trump reached a deal with Mexico to stem the invasion of illegal aliens streaming into the United States.

Caravans would be lawfully stopped at Mexico’s southern border, instead of ours. Asylum seekers will remain in Mexico until — in the vast majority of cases — they are denied asylum and returned home.

This comes in response to threats by President Trump to slap 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico if the government doesn’t step up and start enforcing its own borders and help us enforce ours.

This is a monumental victory for rule of law.

Also, it is a win for bringing sanity to our southern border. And once the issue of record numbers of illegals streaming across the border is resolved, maybe politicians in Washington can finally address all the other immigration disasters of their own making, such as the 12-plus million illegals roaming the interior of our country.

Perhaps no one, however, will benefit more from this Trump diplomatic victory than the thousands and thousands of children who have been illegally dragged, smuggled and secreted across the lethal border by bloodthirsty coyotes. Some — likely far more than we even know about — have died on this dangerous journey.

Those who survive have been subjected to unspeakable horrors of rape and slavery.

Unbelievably, Democrats immediately denounced the agreement between President Trump and Mexican officials.

“President Trump undermined America’s preeminent leadership role in the world by recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south,” whined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who loves illegals so much she hires them at slave wages but has a wall to keep them off her property.

“Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy,” she said, mad as a Mexican jumping bean on a hot sidewalk.

Actually, Mrs. Pelosi, those “threats and temper tantrums” are better known as “smart negotiating skills.” It is how this president managed for the first time in 40 years to find a solution to deal with this problem that both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have refused to fix.

One thing is for sure about Mr. Trump: He is not afraid to think outside the enchilada.

Other Trump haters claim that Mexicans are sneaky and conniving and cannot really be trusted to keep their end of the deal. Well, OK. We will see. That is why the administration has laid out benchmarks to monitor Mexico’s success at keeping its promises.

If Nancy Pelosi and her band of coyote enablers actually cared about the welfare of children from south of the border, then they would be salsa dancing in the streets and clicking their castanets celebrating President Trump’s potentially historic breakthrough.

But over in Congress, partisanship trumps everything. They really don’t give a damn about the children.

Like Pedro says, “You never sausage a place!”

⦁ Contact Charles Hurt at [email protected] or on Twitter @charleshurt.

Sign up for Charles Hurt's Newsletter

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.