Former President Barack Obama has held off on endorsing a Democratic presidential primary candidate, but Joe Biden appears to believe they’re still best buddies.

Mr. Biden, who frequently makes mention of his eight years as Mr. Obama’s vice president on the campaign trail, posted a photo Saturday of a friendship bracelet with the names “Joe” and “Barack” for National Best Friends Day.

“Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama,” Mr. Biden tweeted on his campaign website.

Mr. Obama had not reciprocated as of Sunday morning, prompting plenty of sarcasm on Twitter about Mr. Biden’s eagerness to associate himself with the ex-president, a hugely popular figure among Democrats.

“He’s such a good friend that he [won’t] endorse you for president,” tweeted political comedian Tim Young.

Writer and comedian Jesse Fernandez quipped: “Biden: Obama’s my best friend. Obama: Biden’s a coworker.”

He’s such a good friend that he wont endorse you for President… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 9, 2019

Mr. Biden, the 2020 Democratic primary front-runner, has attempted to position himself as the heir to the Obama legacy, although critics have said the relationship seems a bit one-sided.

In April, Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill issued a statement praising Mr. Biden but not endorsing him.

“President Obama has long said that selecting Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008 was one of the best decisions he ever made,” she said. “He relied on the vice president’s knowledge, insight and judgment throughout both campaigns and the entire presidency. The two forged a special bond over the last 10 years and remain close today.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.