CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Amid questions from Iowa activists about whether her campaign is taking Iowa seriously, California Sen. Kamala Harris told reporters she is “fully committed” to the state and that it will be “a very important part” of winning the nomination.

When asked about questions surrounding her Iowa campaign, she said she is “fully committed to competing in Iowa and working hard to earn the support of the people of this great state.”

Harris said that her visits to Iowa had been helpful to her campaign, by giving her insight into issues affecting voters not just in Iowa but nationwide. And she said that she sees the state as significant to her overall chance of winning the nomination.

