KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — North Carolina police say a woman is dead after she accidently shot herself inside a suburban Charlotte restaurant.

Police say 28-year-old Madison Moore of Landis suffered a single gunshot to the stomach while visiting a Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Kannapolis, about 25 miles north of Charlotte. She died at a local hospital.

Police in neighboring Concord say Moore discharged her own gun by accident.

Concord police say they’re still investigating the case.

