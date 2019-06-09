PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s not sure if he will endorse President Donald Trump for a second term and that he may not throw his weight behind anyone during the 2020 campaign.

“I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit,” the Republican former presidential candidate told reporters Friday during an annual gathering of political leaders, wealthy donors and powerful businesspeople in the Utah ski-resort town of Park City. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements.”

Romney wrote in the name of his wife, Ann, on his 2016 ballot and said Tuesday, “I still think she’s doing a fine job.”

The senator said it’s still too early for endorsements but repeated his view that Trump will likely win re-election in 2020 as an incumbent presiding over a strong economy, though “it’s not a sure thing.”

Romney has been one of the president’s fiercest GOP critics at times, though he’s also supported Trump on other issues. The president endorsed Romney’s Senate run.

