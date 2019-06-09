By - Associated Press - Sunday, June 9, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are trying to identify the man who fled after shooting three people this weekend.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots early Saturday afternoon. Police say several people were involved in an altercation. The suspect took out a handgun and began firing, striking three male victims.

The suspect then left in a vehicle driven by a woman.

The victims are being treated at Sioux Falls area hospitals.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide