SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are trying to identify the man who fled after shooting three people this weekend.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots early Saturday afternoon. Police say several people were involved in an altercation. The suspect took out a handgun and began firing, striking three male victims.
The suspect then left in a vehicle driven by a woman.
The victims are being treated at Sioux Falls area hospitals.
