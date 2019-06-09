SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A Southern California amusement and water park has closed early after a brush fire broke out nearby and sent hundreds of visitors fleeing from heavy smoke.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor announced the closure Sunday afternoon after authorities reopened roads, allowing guests to leave the property in their cars.

The fire broke out around noon and quickly grew to about 30 acres.

It set off panic and confusion as visitors were first told by the park to evacuate and then asked by fire officials to stay put while they worked to contain the blaze.

Park visitors said many people didn’t know where they were supposed to go as smoke enveloped the park.

Six Flags says the park will reopen the usual time Monday.

