HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio sheriff suggests if you’re wanted by the law and have stolen goods in your car, don’t park illegally in a handicap spot in front of his headquarters.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says that’s what happened Thursday in Hamilton, a city about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Jones says deputies approached the illegally parked car and arrested a 35-year-old man when he tried to flee on foot. Jones says the 31-year-old woman who’d parked the car came outside and saw the man being cuffed.

Jones says the woman jumped into another parked vehicle and demanded that the driver, who had a baby onboard, help her get away. The driver refused and the woman was arrested.

The pair was booked for outstanding arrest warrants.

