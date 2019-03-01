DALLAS (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped a child-abandonment charge against a Dallas-area woman who’s been in jail for more than a year following the death of her 3-year-old daughter whose body was found in a culvert.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday that it’s dropping the charge against 36-year-old Sini Mathews for lack of evidence.

Jail records show Mathews was being held Friday on a $250,000 bond. She’s expected to be released later in the day.

Mathews’ husband, Wesley Mathews, reported to police in October 2017 that their daughter was missing. The body of Sherin Mathews was found about two weeks later in a culvert near their Richardson home .

He’s facing several charges that include capital murder . He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.