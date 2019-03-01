A Denver high school that allowed students to opt out of attending a Black History Month event has reversed the controversial policy amid community backlash.

Parents at George Washington High School will no longer be able to prevent their children from attending any educational assemblies, ABC News reported.

“Effective immediately we are eliminating the assembly opt-out policy and all students will attend educational assemblies at GW,” Kristin Waters, the school’s principal, said in a statement. “As we continue the important work of dismantling systemic racism, segregation, and inequity in education, and specifically at George Washington High School, we appreciate our community holding us accountable.

The opt-out policy, which applied to all school assemblies, drew outrage this week when it was attached to an assembly celebrating “African-American Heritage Month.” Students who chose not to attend were to be supervised in the library for the duration of the event. Parents complained that an educational event about black heritage shouldn’t be optional.

“After hearing the concerns expressed by George Washington High School families, school leaders responded as rapidly as possible to correct the assembly opt-out policy so that it better reflects the school’s commitment to all students,” Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones said in a statement, The Denver Post reported. “The school deeply appreciates the GW community for providing feedback and advocacy, and is grateful for the opportunity to remedy this.”

