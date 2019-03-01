BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The former leader and another member of a New York motorcycle club have been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two fellow club members.

Former Kingsmen Motorcycle Club President David Pirk and member Andre Jenkins were sentenced Thursday for the 2014 execution-style killings of Paul Mae and Daniel Szymanski. Authorities say the victims were shot behind the KMC clubhouse in North Tonawanda as part of a feud among club members.

Authorities say Pirk planned the killings and Jenkins pulled the trigger. Both received three consecutive life terms.

In court Thursday, both men denied any involvement in the killings.

