MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Lake County.

KECI-TV reports that the shooting happened in the town of Pablo just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says police responding to a shooting report found a male who had been shot several times. The victim was taken to St. Luke Community Healthcare in Ronan where he died.

Police arrested the suspected shooter and that person is being detained in Lake County.

The names of the victim and the suspect haven’t been released.

Pablo is located between Missoula and Kalispell.

___

Information from: KECI-TV, http://www.keci.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.