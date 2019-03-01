DALLAS (AP) - A former Dallas City Council member has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a real estate developer while serving on the council’s Housing Committee.

A federal plea agreement unsealed Friday says Carolyn Davis took the developer’s money from November 2013 to June 2015 in exchange for help winning approval for an affordable housing project.

Davis was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs using federal funds. She faces a sentence of no more than five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Court records say the unnamed developer paid Davis more than $40,000 and promised her future consulting work in return for her lobbying and voting for the deal worth more than $2.5 million in “City of Dallas funds and obligations.”

