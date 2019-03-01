MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a former Tennessee police officer wanted on child sex charges in California has been arrested in Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that 28-year-old Andrew Hellums was arrested Friday by a fugitive task force in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Marshals say Hellums was wanted on 48 counts of sexual acts against a minor out of San Joaquin, California.

Hellums is a former Memphis police officer. He was being held Friday at the in the DeSoto County Detention Center in Mississippi.

Hellums is awaiting extradition to California. Online records do not show if he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.